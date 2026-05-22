Doorstep ration scheme will continue, assures Supplies Minister

The minister's remarks come amid the government's review of procurement and public distribution systems across the state.

Representatives of the Tamil Nadu Government Ration Shop Employees Association met the minister and submitted complaints relating to shortages in the weight of commodities supplied to ration shops, difficulties in implementing the "Thaayumanavar" scheme and pressure faced by employees during distribution operations.

In a statement, the association said the minister assured them that he would personally intervene to resolve the issues. According to the association, Venkataramanan said he would visit the union office at Anakaputhur next week and hold discussions with employees directly.

"He asked employees to prepare a list of grievances and assured that steps would be taken to resolve them," the association said.

The association termed the proposed visit significant and called upon ration shop employees from other districts to participate in the meeting and place their demands.

Officials said the government was also examining complaints relating to procurement centres and distribution procedures as part of efforts to streamline operations in the food and civil supplies department.