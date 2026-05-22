Tambaram city police conduct three-day special drive; 113 offenders arrested, 70 kg ganja seized

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Police conducted intensive special enforcement drives for three consecutive days from May 19 to 21 across all police station limits under the Tambaram Police Commissionerate to curb habitual offences, narcotics trafficking, public nuisance and other unlawful activities.
The drives were carried out on the directions of Tambaram City Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar.
During the operation, police secured and remanded 56 history-sheeters and 40 non-history-sheeters involved in various criminal activities. Security proceedings were also initiated against 24 habitual offenders to ensure good behaviour.
As part of the crackdown, 77 persons were arrested for causing public nuisance and disturbing public peace. In addition, 17 drug offenders were arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody.
Police seized 70 kg of ganja and 1,470 illicit psychotropic tablets from the accused. Substantial quantities of banned tobacco products, including gutkha, were also seized during the special drives.
According to the police, action was also taken against offences such as eve-teasing, stalking, misuse of cyberspace for illegal activities, illegal sale of liquor, loose selling, and violation of prescribed operating timings of TASMAC shops.
The Commissioner of Police said the Tambaram Police Commissionerate is adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics offences, rowdyism, eve-teasing, stalking, cyber-related crimes, habitual offenders, public nuisance and other unlawful activities affecting public peace and safety.
He further warned that stringent legal action would continue against drug peddlers, rowdies, habitual offenders and others indulging in illegal activities.