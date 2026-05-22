Tambaram city police conduct three-day special drive; 113 offenders arrested, 70 kg ganja seized

The drives were carried out on the directions of Tambaram City Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar.

During the operation, police secured and remanded 56 history-sheeters and 40 non-history-sheeters involved in various criminal activities. Security proceedings were also initiated against 24 habitual offenders to ensure good behaviour.

As part of the crackdown, 77 persons were arrested for causing public nuisance and disturbing public peace. In addition, 17 drug offenders were arrested under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody.

Police seized 70 kg of ganja and 1,470 illicit psychotropic tablets from the accused. Substantial quantities of banned tobacco products, including gutkha, were also seized during the special drives.