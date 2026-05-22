Vijay Shankar retires from domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities

"I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful."

"Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever!," he added.

While he was also a part of the ODI World Cup squad in 2019, Shankar made his last appearance in national colours against the West Indies in Manchester before a toe injury ruled him out of the tournament, and he eventually lost his place in the side.