Woman driver mistakenly hits accelerator instead of brake, car climbs onto auto in Tambaram; driver injured

The accident occurred near Krishna Nagar, when a woman driving the Thar towards Tambaram attempted to take a right turn into the residential area. According to police, she panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to lunge forward uncontrollably.

The speeding vehicle crashed into a stationary Share auto and mounted on top of it. The auto driver, identified as Vinothkumar (40), was trapped under the debris and suffered a severe bone fracture in his hand. Bystanders rushed him to Tambaram Government Hospital, where he is receiving intensive care.