Woman driver mistakenly hits accelerator instead of brake, car climbs onto auto in Tambaram; driver injured

CHENNAI: A luxury vehicle lost control and climbed onto an auto-rickshaw parked along the roadside at Mudichur Road in Tambaram on Friday evening, leaving the auto driver seriously injured and causing a massive traffic jam for nearly half an hour.
The accident occurred near Krishna Nagar, when a woman driving the Thar towards Tambaram attempted to take a right turn into the residential area. According to police, she panicked and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to lunge forward uncontrollably.
The speeding vehicle crashed into a stationary Share auto and mounted on top of it. The auto driver, identified as Vinothkumar (40), was trapped under the debris and suffered a severe bone fracture in his hand. Bystanders rushed him to Tambaram Government Hospital, where he is receiving intensive care.
The bizarre scene — a car perched on top of an auto — brought traffic to a complete halt on the busy Mudichur Road for about half an hour, with vehicles unable to move on either side.
Traffic Investigation Police arrived at the spot and summoned a crane to remove both vehicles, restoring normal traffic flow. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.