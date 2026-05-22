DVAC books Mines asst director, wife for amassing wealth

TIRUCHY: Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday registered a case against the former Assistant Director of Mines, Tiruchy and his wife for amassing disproportionate assets in Tiruchy, while another case was registered against the current Assistant Director on the same charges on Friday.
Balamurugan (53), a resident of Tiruvalluvar Street near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy, joined the Rural Health Department in 2001 and resumed duty from Perambalur. Later, he was selected as an Assistant Geologist in 2015 through the TNPSC and was working in Chennai and Salem. Afterwards, he was promoted as AD (Mines) and was working in Salem, Tiruchy and Kanniyakumari. Currently, he is working in Tirunelveli.
Balamurugan had acquired disproportionate wealth in the period between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2024, for him and his wife. Based on a complaint lodged with the DVAC, the sleuths conducted an investigation in which they found that Balamurugan had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 95.98 lakh in his name and his wife Chandra’s name, which is around 98.07 per cent against his income. Subsequently, the DVAC registered a case against Balamurugan and his wife, Chandra and is investigating.
Similarly, the DVAC registered a case against the current AD (Mines) Lalitha, a resident of Tirupattur, on the same charges, and investigations are on.