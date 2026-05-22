DVAC books Mines asst director, wife for amassing wealth

Balamurugan had acquired disproportionate wealth in the period between April 1, 2019 and June 30, 2024, for him and his wife. Based on a complaint lodged with the DVAC, the sleuths conducted an investigation in which they found that Balamurugan had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 95.98 lakh in his name and his wife Chandra’s name, which is around 98.07 per cent against his income. Subsequently, the DVAC registered a case against Balamurugan and his wife, Chandra and is investigating.

Similarly, the DVAC registered a case against the current AD (Mines) Lalitha, a resident of Tirupattur, on the same charges, and investigations are on.