DKS's remark on TN's Cauvery rights arrogant, says AMMK chief

He further said that, although the Supreme Court has ruled that constructing a dam across the Cauvery requires the consent of the affected states, and despite repeated directions from the Cauvery Management Authority to ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its rightful share of water on time, the Karnataka government has persisted in acting unilaterally.

Dhinakaran alleged that this haste threatens the lives and livelihoods of Tamil Nadu's farmers. He also alleged that previous governments, in their pursuit of political power, had "mortgaged" Tamil Nadu's rights to the Karnataka government.

He added that suspicion and fear have now emerged among farmers and the general public that the current Tamil Nadu government, which assumed office with the support of the Congress party, may also concede the state's rights in the Cauvery issue to retain political power.

Urging the TVK government to recognise the state's rights and the welfare of farmers, he called for the earliest possible halt to the Karnataka government's attempt to construct the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, stating that it would turn Tamil Nadu's delta into a desert on both political and legal grounds.