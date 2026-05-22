PMK urges Centre to reject Karnataka Mekedatu DPR

According to him, the Cauvery river serves as an irrigation source for 14 districts and provides drinking water to five crore people across 30 districts, including Chennai.

"If the Mekedatu dam is built across the Cauvery, agriculture in those 14 districts and the drinking-water supply for five crore people will be affected," he said, adding, "Tamil Nadu therefore has the full right and duty to oppose the project."

He further pointed out that the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal had ruled that Karnataka should not undertake any construction across the Cauvery without the consent of the basin state, Tamil Nadu, and the Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld this.

"It is a blatant lie for Shivakumar to claim that the SC has ruled that Tamil Nadu has no right to oppose the Mekedatu dam," he said and termed Karnataka's stand as "unacceptable".

Reiterating that the central Ministry of Water Resources must not accept the DPR prepared on the Mekedatu dam, the PMK leader urged the TN government to safeguard the state's rights over the Cauvery.