EPS demands CM Vijay to clarify stance on Mekedatu

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has demanded that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay clarify the Tamil Nadu government’s stance on the Mekedatu dam project, following the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's remarks that Tamil Nadu has no right to oppose the dam.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, arguing that its construction would affect the State’s rightful share of Cauvery water. He accused the Karnataka government of acting in a manner that undermines Tamil Nadu’s rights over the river.
Palaniswami noted that Karnataka’s position on the issue remains unchanged despite changes in its administration. He also criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remark that Tamil Nadu has no right to oppose the Mekedatu project, stating that such comments have sparked outrage among farmers and the general public in Tamil Nadu.
Highlighting the river’s importance, Palaniswami said the Cauvery water is not only the livelihood of farmers in the Delta districts but also the source of drinking water for people in 20 districts. He warned that if a dam is built across the Cauvery, the Delta region would turn into a desert.
Reiterating that the AIADMK would never allow Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery rights to be surrendered, Palaniswami urged the state government to take immediate action against Karnataka and announce its clear position on the issue.