EPS demands CM Vijay to clarify stance on Mekedatu

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the project, arguing that its construction would affect the State’s rightful share of Cauvery water. He accused the Karnataka government of acting in a manner that undermines Tamil Nadu’s rights over the river.

Palaniswami noted that Karnataka’s position on the issue remains unchanged despite changes in its administration. He also criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s remark that Tamil Nadu has no right to oppose the Mekedatu project, stating that such comments have sparked outrage among farmers and the general public in Tamil Nadu.