UG admissions 2026: Tanuvas invites applications for UG admissions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has invited applications for admission to undergraduate courses for the 2026-27 academic year.
In a release, it said that online applications for BVSc and AH and BTech programmes will be accepted from May 25 to June 17 via https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in.
Information relating to admission procedures, eligibility criteria and seats available under categories including NRIs, wards of NRIs, NRI-sponsored candidates and Foreign National quota could be accessed on the official website.
Officials said that the admission process would be conducted through online mode and candidates should follow the instructions issued by the university while submitting applications.