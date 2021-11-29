MBBS from Bangladesh, an Excellent Foreign Destination For Indian Medical Aspirants

Dhaka :

In recent years, there has been an unprecedented rise in demand for MBBS degrees from Bangladesh by Indian students

Duration: 5 years + 1 year Internship

Degree Provided by Government University

Are you interested in becoming a doctor? Do you worry about what happens if you aren't accepted into government medical schools? Are you worried about the high tuition fees associated with a private MBBS degree? Do you know what other options are available and how to take advantage of them? You are not the only one! Many are in the same boat. Many of them were. It is clear from past trends that many of your fellow students considered a MBBS from abroad, especially from countries like Russia, Ukraine, China, and Bangladesh. Not only Bangladesh topped the list of choices for Indian students, but also students from Nepal, Bhutan and other Gulf countries, Sri Lankas, Maldives, Malaysia, and a few European nations.





We did extensive research to discover the reasons for this craze for MBBS in Bangladesh . It is not just the similar food options, similar climate, and the closest distance from home that draws students. There are many other benefits, which can be covered in detail. Let's start with the education. You do not need to take any separate tests in order to get into MBBS Bangladesh. Only NEET-UG qualified student can apply to medical program in Bangladesh.





MBBS in Bangladesh the medium of instruction English. Students from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tripura, Assam will feel at home because of the common culture. Many people are fluent in English or Hindi. The majority of top Medical Colleges in Bangladesh have been approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC); earlier it was the Medical Council of India MCI. The cherry on top is the striking similarity of the syllabus to that in India and the adherence to the standard syllabus format worldwide. The authors of the college's preferred books remain the same in India and Bangladesh. The FMGE and the NEXT exams are a great testimony to the quality medical education. These are the exams that students with a foreign degree in medicine must pass to practice in India or to pursue higher education. The FMGE pass rate is higher than that of Russia and China. The FMGE 2020 passed 294 of the 801 students who applied. This is a remarkable feat that surpasses other countries by a wide margin. Excellent infrastructure, facilities for patient flow, laboratory facilities, and clinics are all provided by the colleges. The tuition fees are also very affordable compared to other options. Admission is free of charge. Indian students can receive a waiver of fees.









MBBS Study Fees and other Expenditures









However, safety and security are still a concern. Global Peace Index is the best indicator of stability in a region and Bangladesh actually beats India, Russia and China. Bangladesh is ranked 91. India is ranked 135, Russia 154 and China 100. Bangladesh surrounded by India except for a small portion with Myanmar to its southeast. These two countries share stable governance and have a friendly relationship with Bangladesh. This helps to reduce any fear of invasion from the outside. Empowered with a secular social fabric like India, it provides a safe and secure environment for everyone. Most of the medical colleges are equipped with CCTV cameras. There are separate hostels for girls and boys. They also provide security and safety measures for international students. They strictly enforce a zero-ragging policy. The most important thing is that the similarities between people from India and Bangladesh won't cause any feeling of alienation.





Find Bangladesh MBBS Eligibility Criteria









You will feel at home in both India and Bangladesh due to the similarities in culture and people. If you do ever feel like going home, it is as easy to fly between two Indian cities for as much as the cost of a domestic flight. Trains run between India and Bangladesh.





The most important part of choosing the right college is to match your interests and needs. To choose the right college, there are many factors to consider. It can be confusing to know where, when and how to apply. The admission process can be a bit cumbersome. It can be difficult to keep track of everything on your own.













List of Top 5 Government Medical Colleges in Bangladesh





1. Dhaka Medical College Hospital





2. Sir Salimullah Medical College





3. Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College





4. Mymensingh Medical College





5. Chittagong Medical College





List of Top 10 Private Medical Colleges in Bangladesh





1. Dhaka National Medical College





2. Community Based Medical College









4. Holy Family Medical College





5. Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College









7. Southern Medical College





8. Eastern Medical College





9. Kumudini Women's Medical College.





10. Sylhet Women's Medical College.



