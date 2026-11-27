The initiative, open to students admitted from the 2024 batch onwards, is part of a revised undergraduate curriculum aimed at strengthening industry-academia engagement and improving students' career readiness. The institute's Career Pathway Centre (CPC) will oversee its implementation.

Internship opportunities are being explored across India and overseas. The institute has also opened up remote internship opportunities, with Amazon India offering such positions to IIT-Madras students since October 2026.

"Students need sufficient time to understand the industry ecosystem, its complexities and real-world applications," IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti said, explaining the rationale behind the extended internship period.