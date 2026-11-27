CHENNAI: Moving beyond the conventional two-month summer internship model, IIT-Madras will introduce a six-month industry internship programme for B Tech students from January 2027, allowing them to gain extended workplace experience during their sixth semester.
The initiative, open to students admitted from the 2024 batch onwards, is part of a revised undergraduate curriculum aimed at strengthening industry-academia engagement and improving students' career readiness. The institute's Career Pathway Centre (CPC) will oversee its implementation.
Internship opportunities are being explored across India and overseas. The institute has also opened up remote internship opportunities, with Amazon India offering such positions to IIT-Madras students since October 2026.
"Students need sufficient time to understand the industry ecosystem, its complexities and real-world applications," IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti said, explaining the rationale behind the extended internship period.
He said the longer engagement would also enable companies to assess students over an extended period, potentially resulting in more pre-placement offers (PPOs).
CPC chairperson Richa Agrawal said the initiative had received encouraging responses from both students and industry, with overall internship numbers increasing compared with the corresponding period in the previous cycle.
The extended exposure is expected to particularly benefit core engineering students by helping them apply classroom learning to practical challenges, said Parasuraman Swaminathan, adviser for placements and internships.
CPC was also engaging with companies to familiarise them with the revised framework, said co-adviser R Vijayakumar.
Separately, IIT Madras has partnered with KRAFTON India to launch the KIGI Academy, a fully funded six-month game-development programme comprising four months of hands-on training at the institute and two months of paid industry exposure at the company's Bengaluru headquarters.