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TN Crime Files: Latest crime news from Chennai and across Tamil Nadu

Crime updates, police investigations, arrests and major cases from across the State
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CHENNAI: From major crimes and arrests to ongoing police investigations, crime incidents continue to unfold across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Stay with DT Next for the latest updates on criminal cases, police action and developments from across the State.

2 lorry drivers confess to murder of coworker in Tiruvallur

Two lorry drivers allegedly confessed to murdering their colleague following a drunken quarrel and burying his body in an isolated spot near Alamathi in Tiruvallur district, police said. The police are scheduled to exhume the remains on Saturday in the presence of a Tahsildar.

The deceased, M Gokul (27), a native of Kanniyakumari district, worked as a lorry driver for a private transport company in Alamathi. His younger brother, Rahul, lodged a complaint with Sholavaram police stating that Gokul had been missing since October 7.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. They examined CCTV footage from the Alamathi area and identified two suspects, Ayyappan (18), and Sathish (33), who worked as lorry drivers.

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