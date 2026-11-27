In a post on X, Ranka said he would not tolerate Singh questioning his integrity and patriotism, asserting that his professional engagements with McKinsey, GAVI and other organisations were "well documented" and complied with India's tax and accounting laws.

"I have sent a legal notice to @DrJitendraSingh for his obnoxious remarks on me saying that I had received 'funds from Pakistan'," he said.

Ranka said he secured admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and the London School of Economics through hard work and gave up a high-paying job at McKinsey and a comfortable life in London to return to India.

"I have toiled hard in public life for the last two years to raise issues that matter to the people of India," he said.

According to a statement issued by the CJP, its legal cell has served the defamation notice on Singh through advocate Abhik Chimni. The notice has sought an unconditional public apology, the withdrawal of the allegations and Rs 3 crore in damages, with Ranka proposing that the amount be donated to a charitable organisation working for primary education in India.

The notice has challenged Singh to provide details of the alleged payments, including the names of the Pakistani politicians, amounts, dates, transactions and supporting documents.