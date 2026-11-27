NEW DELHI: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka on Friday said he has sent a defamation notice to Union minister Jitendra Singh over the latter's allegation that he received funds from Pakistani politicians and a purported handler.
In a post on X, Ranka said he would not tolerate Singh questioning his integrity and patriotism, asserting that his professional engagements with McKinsey, GAVI and other organisations were "well documented" and complied with India's tax and accounting laws.
"I have sent a legal notice to @DrJitendraSingh for his obnoxious remarks on me saying that I had received 'funds from Pakistan'," he said.
Ranka said he secured admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, and the London School of Economics through hard work and gave up a high-paying job at McKinsey and a comfortable life in London to return to India.
"I have toiled hard in public life for the last two years to raise issues that matter to the people of India," he said.
According to a statement issued by the CJP, its legal cell has served the defamation notice on Singh through advocate Abhik Chimni. The notice has sought an unconditional public apology, the withdrawal of the allegations and Rs 3 crore in damages, with Ranka proposing that the amount be donated to a charitable organisation working for primary education in India.
The notice has challenged Singh to provide details of the alleged payments, including the names of the Pakistani politicians, amounts, dates, transactions and supporting documents.
"You did not name a single Pakistani politician who is using their personal or party funds to remit money to my client. You did not state a single amount, date, transaction, account, document, or source," the notice says.
It says Ranka's professional income over the last two years was legitimate, routed through regulated banking channels and declared in his income-tax returns. It also refers to his consulting engagement with GAVI and the Indian government's donations to the organisation.
Singh alleged at a press conference in Bengaluru on November 3 that CJP founder Abhijit Dipke had received funds from the United States, while Ranka had received money from Pakistan.
He further charged that anti-India organisations and foreign-funded groups, including Pakistani politicians, are financing a campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused "self-styled activists" of manufacturing a false narrative.
The CJP said Ranka would pursue civil and criminal remedies if Singh fails to comply with the notice.