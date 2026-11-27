The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated by Rs 3,100 to Rs 1,30,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's close of Rs 1,27,500 per 10 grams, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Silver also joined the rally, soaring by Rs 13,500, or 9 per cent, to Rs 1,63,500 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 1,50,000 per kg.

"Gold and silver prices followed the same direction as international rates. Over the past month, however, a stronger rupee has reduced the local cost of imported bullion and added to domestic price declines," said Ranim Turfa, Head of Research & Market Analysis - MENA at Tickmill, a Dubai-based online multi-asset broker.

She said higher crude oil prices and the proposed US tariffs on Indian goods could weaken the rupee again, which would cushion the domestic prices even if international bullion stays under pressure.

Physical prices generally follow futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), but retail buyers also pay taxes, dealer premiums and making charges, so international and futures price movements are not passed on directly, Turfa said.

Lower prices compared with earlier in the year could encourage wedding-season and bargain buying, though high volatility may keep jewellers cautious about restocking, she added.

Turfa said both the precious metals are likely to remain under pressure as expectations of tighter US Federal Reserve policy and high US bond yields could cap rallies.