CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA from Kallakurichi, C Arul Vignesh (36), has been arrested from his residence following a complaint alleging that he sexually harassed a woman IAS officer by sending her obscene messages, said a Thanthi TV report.
Arul Vignesh, a native of Kachirayapalayam in Kallakurichi district, won from the Kallakurichi (Reserved) Assembly constituency in the recently held Assembly election on a TVK ticket.
In July, allegations emerged that he had sent obscene messages to the woman officer. Based on her complaint, a case was registered against him under five sections on November 23.