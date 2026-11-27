Rohit, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, will succeed Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder joined Punjab Kings in a trade involving pacer Arshdeep Singh.

"I am ready for the 20th season (of IPL), to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game," Rohit said in a release issued by Mumbai Indians.

Rohit, who became MI captain in 2013, was removed from the franchise's leadership role after IPL 2023, and Pandya was named his replacement.

Under the 39-year-old, Mumbai won IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. After winning the trophy in 2020, the Mumbai outfit largely experienced poor outings in the league.

They finished fifth in 2021, 10th in 2022 and were ousted in Qualifier 2 in 2023, prompting the MI management to change the skipper.

However, Mumbai did not fare any better under Pandya either, ending up 10th in 2024 and ninth in 2026.

In 2025, they managed to enter Qualifier 2 before being eliminated.