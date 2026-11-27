The expedition, which began at 4:00 PM on November 15, 2026, concluded at 11:30 AM on November 26, 2026, after nearly 11 days of continuous relay swimming. The team covered approximately 13 rounds of the Goa coastline, overcoming extreme physical, mental and environmental challenges in an ambitious World Record attempt.

14-year-old Tamil Nadu para-swimmer Lakshay Krishna Kumar and 15-year-old SJ Akilesh played a significant role in the expedition. Shubhav from Odisha; Devendra Mahalley and Ganesh Palande from Maharashtra; Elvis Ali Hazarika from Assam; and Queen Victoria and Stephan from Telangana. The expedition was piloted under the expert guidance of renowned open-water swimming expert, Subodh Sule.

Lakshay’s sea swimming training coach, Chandru (Blue Sea Swimming Training Academy) from Neelankarai, Chennai, was present throughout the event and helped navigate all the swimmers thru the rough jellyfish-prone sea.

Lakshay, a young para-swimmer, demonstrated that determination and ability have no boundaries. His participation stood as a powerful example of inclusivity and the limitless potential of individuals with disabilities. Adding a unique cultural dimension to the expedition, the two young swimmers dedicated their 1,330-kilometre journey to the 1,330 Thirukkurals, carrying the pride and heritage of Tamil Nadu into the Arabian Sea.