The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has awarded New Delhi the hosting rights for its 2028 men’s and women’s world team championships. India’s men, who won the Thomas Cup in 2022 and took bronze in 2026, will have a chance to reclaim the title on home soil. It follows the historic World Championships that happened in August, with 400 players from over 50 countries.

“Over the past few years, we at BAI have worked to make India a partner the BWF can count on to stage its biggest events. China has played that role for many years, and India has now earned that same trust,” said BAI’s president, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Our players have raised India’s standing on court, winning the Thomas Cup in 2022 and taking bronze in 2026. As a federation, we have built the organisational capacity and mobilised the financial resources needed to deliver championships of this scale,” he added.

The Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will return to India for the first time since New Delhi hosted the 2014 edition, bringing the world’s leading badminton nations back to the capital. India also made history at the 2014 edition, winning its first-ever Uber Cup medal, a bronze, on home soil.