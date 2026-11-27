CHENNAI: More than 500 domestic workers came together at the Don Bosco Beatitudes Social Welfare Centre in Vyasarpadi on Wednesday (November 25) to participate in the launch of a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence, organised by the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust (TNDWWT) in association with the National Domestic Workers Welfare Trust (NDWWT).
The campaign, titled 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, was launched on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. It aims to raise awareness about the rights, workplace safety and dignity of women and domestic workers, while encouraging collective action against violence and discrimination. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan attended as the chief guest, while Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA M R Pallavi and Working Women's Forum (India) President Dr Nandini Azad were the guests of honour.
Addressing the gathering, Venkataramanan highlighted the challenges faced by domestic workers at workplaces and within families, stressing the need for welfare support and social security, including financial assistance, medical benefits and help in resolving salary-related issues. He assured that the State Government would continue to strengthen measures to protect their rights and welfare.
Pallavi encouraged women to pursue their ambitions, particularly in education, without being deterred by criticism or societal expectations. She urged them to remain confident and create opportunities for themselves.
Azad called for greater legal recognition and protection for domestic workers, including fair wages, paid leave and maternity benefits. Highlighting the absence of written employment agreements, verbal abuse and denial of basic workplace facilities, she stressed that domestic work must be recognised as dignified work with essential labour rights.
Other invitees included Dr N Jency, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Quaid-E-Millath Government College for Women; Sandhiyan Thilagavathy, Founder of Aware India Trust; Angelin Prince, Founder of The Candles Organisation; writer and filmmaker Varsha Bharath; and Jeniba P (ICM), Chief Functionary of TNDWWT.