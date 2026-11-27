The campaign, titled 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, was launched on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. It aims to raise awareness about the rights, workplace safety and dignity of women and domestic workers, while encouraging collective action against violence and discrimination. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan attended as the chief guest, while Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA M R Pallavi and Working Women's Forum (India) President Dr Nandini Azad were the guests of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Venkataramanan highlighted the challenges faced by domestic workers at workplaces and within families, stressing the need for welfare support and social security, including financial assistance, medical benefits and help in resolving salary-related issues. He assured that the State Government would continue to strengthen measures to protect their rights and welfare.