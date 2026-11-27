CHENNAI: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said India and Singapore can exchange experience in institutional design, professional standards, training and technology, and encourage the early use of mediation.
Speaking at the Indian Council of Arbitration's (ICA) symposium on "India–Singapore: From Shared Legal Foundations to the Future", the CJI said predictable dispute resolution is central to the confidence that drives trade and investment between the two countries.
He said India's growing engagement with mediation, including the establishment of the Mediation Council of India, creates further avenues for cooperation, including through multi-tiered dispute resolution clauses.
"Sometimes, the best outcome is not a victory for one side but an agreement that enables both sides to move forward," he said.
Justice Kant recalled the 2024 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Law and Dispute Resolution between the two countries, the first meeting of the India-Singapore Joint Consultative Committee in 2025, and the India-Singapore Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Conclave convened by the ICA in New Delhi on September 10, and said the relationship must rest on reciprocity.
"Neither needs to replicate the other's institutional model. The opportunity is to learn from each other.
"The corridor must be a two-way channel for expertise, professional opportunities and institutional knowledge, measured by the confidence it creates on both sides," the CJI said.
Singapore Law Minister Edwin Tong said India and Singapore should aspire not merely to succeed in international arbitration but to make it better.