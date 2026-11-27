Speaking at the Indian Council of Arbitration's (ICA) symposium on "India–Singapore: From Shared Legal Foundations to the Future", the CJI said predictable dispute resolution is central to the confidence that drives trade and investment between the two countries.

He said India's growing engagement with mediation, including the establishment of the Mediation Council of India, creates further avenues for cooperation, including through multi-tiered dispute resolution clauses.

"Sometimes, the best outcome is not a victory for one side but an agreement that enables both sides to move forward," he said.

Justice Kant recalled the 2024 memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Law and Dispute Resolution between the two countries, the first meeting of the India-Singapore Joint Consultative Committee in 2025, and the India-Singapore Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Conclave convened by the ICA in New Delhi on September 10, and said the relationship must rest on reciprocity.

"Neither needs to replicate the other's institutional model. The opportunity is to learn from each other.