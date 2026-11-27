A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that the issue assumes significance especially in cases where the mother has custody of the child.

The bench also deliberated on whether an exception could be carved out to the established principle of determining a child's caste with reference to the father's caste, without disturbing the principles laid down in Constitution Bench judgments dealing with caste-based reservations and migration.

It asked the Centre, represented by Attorney General R Venkataramani, to examine the issue.

The bench asked the attorney general to assist it in addressing the legal and constitutional questions involved.

It declined to segregate cases involving parents belonging to the same caste from those arising out of inter-caste marriages, saying that the issues would be considered together.

The pleas were adjourned for further consideration.