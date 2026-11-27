A delegation from the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sicci), led by its president VN Shivashankar met Olaf Lies, minister president, Lower Saxony, Germany, to discuss strengthening bilateral engagement between TN and Lower Saxony, with a particular focus on skill development, talent mobility, vocational education and trade cooperation.



During the interaction, Shivashankar called for a comprehensive and structured partnership between the two regions, emphasising that skilling and talent mobility should form the cornerstone of the relationship. He urged German industry and relevant authorities to share clearly defined job roles and skill requirements so that professionals from TN could be appropriately trained, certified and prepared to take advantage of employment opportunities in Germany.



He also sought Lower Saxony’s partnership in introducing the German dual vocational training model in Tamil Nadu and facilitating internationally recognised German certifications within the State. Highlighting the importance of institutional and commercial linkages, he proposed the establishment of a Lower Saxony Trade Desk in TN to facilitate business partnerships, investment, trade and industry engagement.