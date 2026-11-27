*There seems to be "administrative chaos" in Tamil Nadu. Executive officers seemed to have acted on the dictates of their political bosses.

*Tamil Nadu chief secretary Sai Kumar asked to appear personally on December 15.

*Tamil Nadu chief secretary directed to file an affidavit detailing emails, calls and messages exchanged between officials.

*Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand, as otherwise, it will lead to constitutional chaos.

*The concept of the rule of law is supreme in a democratic society.

*An order of this Court is not an invitation to negotiate. It binds the State, its officers and every statutory or religious institution functioning under the State's law.

*Any attempt to pollute the stream of justice by any person, however high he may be, would not be tolerated.

*When an order of this Court is flouted, we cannot sit in silos.