NEW DELHI: Following are the highlights of the Supreme Court order on Friday issuing a contempt notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary, director general of police, Madurai collector and others over the violation of its November 20 Karthigai Deepam directives.
* Authorities prima facie willfully and brazenly disobeyed the top court's November 20 order.
*Traditional lamp directed to be lit at Deepathoon tomorrow after consultation with sthanikars.
*Every devotee allowed to light the lamp at least 50 metres away from Sikandar Dargah on the hilltop.
*CRPF directed to ensure security of the temple and the dargah.
*Board of Trustees of Subramaniaswamy Temple suspended; ex-judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban appointed as receivers.
*Interim stay on Madras High Court judgment vacated; public allowed to light the lamp at the pillar.
*There seems to be "administrative chaos" in Tamil Nadu. Executive officers seemed to have acted on the dictates of their political bosses.
*Tamil Nadu chief secretary Sai Kumar asked to appear personally on December 15.
*Tamil Nadu chief secretary directed to file an affidavit detailing emails, calls and messages exchanged between officials.
*Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand, as otherwise, it will lead to constitutional chaos.
*The concept of the rule of law is supreme in a democratic society.
*An order of this Court is not an invitation to negotiate. It binds the State, its officers and every statutory or religious institution functioning under the State's law.
*Any attempt to pollute the stream of justice by any person, however high he may be, would not be tolerated.
*When an order of this Court is flouted, we cannot sit in silos.