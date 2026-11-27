The event will bring together more than 1,400 delegates to celebrate the centuries-old cultural, linguistic and civilisational ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, it said.

"The initiative, inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to strengthen the bonds between the two regions and promote the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," the ministry said.

"The fifth edition will celebrate the timeless wisdom and ethical teachings of the Tirukkural, one of the most celebrated works of Tamil literature," it added.

Organised around the theme 'Tirukkural Payilvom', meaning 'Let us learn Tirukkural', the programme will culminate on December 12. The theme of the fourth edition was 'Tamil Karkalam', meaning 'Let us learn Tamil'.