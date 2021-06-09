Revenue dept launches disaster alert WhatsApp number for public

Chennai :

“To take preventive steps during a disaster, the public can send in information or photos to the 24X7 disaster management control room. The information received on the number will be sent to the respective officials or departments for action,” said Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.





Apart from the WhatsApp number, the Revenue Department has also launched a new web-based facility to upload the details of natural disasters. The new portal named ‘Citizen’s Corner’ will be available on the website of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority and this too would be forwarded to the officials concerned.





The Minister also said, apart from the two facilities, the public can also contact the toll-free number, 1070, in case of emergency in their locality. People will also be warned of possible disasters through TNSMART app, Twitter and Facebook by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the Minister said.