A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the registry will verify the filing of the applications including contempt petitions and the court will see if they can be listed on Thursday or Friday.

The top court was considering the matter in the post-lunch session.

Appearing for the parties, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, who sought lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon, submitted that they have filed an interlocutory application seeking substantial relief of lighting the lamp.

"This application is irrespective of the contempt petition. We are seeking direction for lighting the lamp as the authorities should not now take a ground that November 24 has passed and they will not do it," he submitted.

The bench said the registry will verify the filing of the application and the court will then see on listing it for hearing.

"You please submit the details. The registry will verify it and then we will see. It will be listed in a day or two," Justice Kumar told Krishnakumar.

The top court directed for taking on record the status report filed by the Madurai collector and said it will be considered when the matter is taken up for hearing.