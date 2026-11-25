"If they decide that these matches will not happen because of a certain reason -- whatever the reasons are -- the Home Ministry knows," he added.

Sidhu said the government would give its green light whenever it feels the time is right to use cricket as a tool of diplomacy.

"...when they decide that these distances have to be reduced, they would say bring cricket in. It is the way, and that's your answer from me," he replied when asked if the two countries should resume bilateral cricket relations.

The former opener also spoke about the change in global cricketing order in which India now has a leading position thanks to its commercial might which has only grown with the IPL.

"Earlier, we used to go to England to play County cricket to hone our skills, now the whole world comes to India to play in the Indian league," he said.

"The Indians are playing and spending time with best international players and coaches. They get the feeling that they belong. (In my days) we would come from Patiala and there was never that sense of belonging.

"But they have the (feeling of) belonging straight away. The cream of the world (is) rubbing shoulders with them, the best coaches and trainers with them. The game is played as much between the hands as much it is between the ears, 70 per cent of it is mental," Sidhu added.