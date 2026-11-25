The 20th edition of the training exercise, 'Abhyas Surya Kiran', began at Nepal Army Battle School in Saljhandi, Rupandehi district, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.

The exercise, involving battalion-level soldiers from the two countries, will run till December 8.

This year's exercise will involve personnel from the Indian Army's 12 Kumaon Regiment and the Nepali Army's Jwala Dal Battalion.

During the exercise, the military personnel of the two countries will exchange theoretical and practical aspects as well as special experiences relating to disaster management, forest warfare and humanitarian assistance, according to the Nepal Army.