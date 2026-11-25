KATHMANDU: A joint military training exercise between Nepal and India, focusing on disaster management, forest warfare and humanitarian assistance, commenced on Wednesday.
The 20th edition of the training exercise, 'Abhyas Surya Kiran', began at Nepal Army Battle School in Saljhandi, Rupandehi district, according to a press release issued by the Nepal Army.
The exercise, involving battalion-level soldiers from the two countries, will run till December 8.
This year's exercise will involve personnel from the Indian Army's 12 Kumaon Regiment and the Nepali Army's Jwala Dal Battalion.
During the exercise, the military personnel of the two countries will exchange theoretical and practical aspects as well as special experiences relating to disaster management, forest warfare and humanitarian assistance, according to the Nepal Army.
The 19th edition of the joint military exercise was held in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh last year.
The Nepal Army believes such types of military exercises will further deepen friendly military relations between the two countries and also enhance professional skills and understanding between the soldiers of the two countries, the press release said.
'Surya Kiran' is a regular bilateral military exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability, professional cooperation and experience-sharing between the armies of Nepal and India.
The exercise has been held annually since 2010, alternating between the two countries.