Pant remains the side's top-ranked batter, his attractive knock of 128 helping him move up one place to sixth position, while Test captain Gill moved up three places to seventh and left-handed opener Jaiswal climbed five places to ninth after their knocks of 98 and 85 respectively.

Opener KL Rahul, who top-scored for India with 136 in their total of 720 for nine declared in Wellington, has moved up four places to 25th, while Devdutt Padikkal's 80 runs have lifted him 15 places to 39th.

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's five wickets in Wellington have helped him move up three places to joint-second in the bowling rankings.

The New Zealand batters who gained included Player of the Match Henry Nicholls, who has shot up 10 places to 30th after scores of 175 not out and 31, while Glenn Phillips has moved up 13 places to a career-best 17th position after scoring 118 and 26 not out.