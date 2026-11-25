Amin Solkar and Farhana Shah represented Kasab before the Bombay High Court for nine months following their appointment by the Maharashtra government in 2010.

The two were nominated by the High Court and appointed by the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) via a notification on June 8, 2010, to defend Kasab in his appeal against the death penalty awarded to him by a trial court.

According to the notification, signed by the then secretary A K Sonawane, Solkar was to be paid on a par with a special public prosecutor and Shah was to receive remuneration equivalent to that of an additional public prosecutor conducting a death penalty confirmation case.

Official sources pegged this amount between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per day.