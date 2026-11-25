Speaking to reporters here, Aggarwal dismissed suggestions of political pressure in the case involving the Kallakurichi legislator.

"As far as the investigation is concerned, it will be conducted fairly. Whatever action needs to be taken as per procedure and the law, we will take that action," the DGP said, responding to a question on whether the probe could proceed freely given that the accused is a ruling party MLA.

Clarifying the timeline of police action, Aggarwal said the complainant met the Superintendent of Police (SP) and lodged a formal complaint with the police department on November 23, following which a case was registered under relevant sections.