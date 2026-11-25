CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Wednesday assured that an impartial investigation will be conducted and action taken as per the law in the harassment case registered against ruling TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, who has been accused of sending obscene messages to a woman district collector.
Speaking to reporters here, Aggarwal dismissed suggestions of political pressure in the case involving the Kallakurichi legislator.
"As far as the investigation is concerned, it will be conducted fairly. Whatever action needs to be taken as per procedure and the law, we will take that action," the DGP said, responding to a question on whether the probe could proceed freely given that the accused is a ruling party MLA.
Clarifying the timeline of police action, Aggarwal said the complainant met the Superintendent of Police (SP) and lodged a formal complaint with the police department on November 23, following which a case was registered under relevant sections.
"Following the High Court's order, we are investigating under the leadership of an SP and the supervision of an Inspector General (IG). The team will take whatever legal action is required," he added.
Earlier in the day, police served a summons on Vignesh directing him to appear for questioning. On November 24, the Madras High Court had cautioned the state against shielding anyone and ordered a senior-officer-supervised probe -- with Tiruppur SP Shristi Singh as the investigating officer and IG (Administration) N Kamini monitoring it -- besides directing the constitution of an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).
During the interaction, the DGP also responded to criticism regarding the implementation of the Supreme Court's directive on lighting the Deepam at Thiruparankundram.
Stating that the police's role is to maintain law and order, ensure safety, and deploy forces in accordance with the law, he said 5,000 police personnel were deployed in Madurai on November 24 to prevent any untoward incident and that all arrangements were made to facilitate those authorised by the apex court to light the lamp.
On the Karthigai Deepam festival arrangements, Aggarwal said a dedicated security plan was put in place across the state, particularly in Tiruvannamalai, where 30 SPs and 15,000 police personnel were deployed. He noted that police utilised over 700 AI-enabled cameras, 12 AI-enabled drones, and "May I Help You" booths staffed by specially trained personnel to assist devotees.