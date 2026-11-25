Documents exchanged between FIFA and investor Joshua Kushner's firm Thrive Capital, reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press, also show the planned $20 billion FIFA Forward Enterprises subsidiary could have paid tens of millions of dollars in management bonuses to its executives.

The leaked documents, first reported Monday by the New York Post, show how the FFE deal was moving toward completion in New York on the weekend of the July 19 final of the men's World Cup.

The secretive project was revealed nine days after the final by British daily The Times and the global backlash, including from senior FIFA executives, pushed Infantino to withdraw the proposal within days.

The leaked documents, including a FIFA in-house risk assessment, show its own finance officials “were not directly privy to the construction of this transaction.”

“This deal provides for Fifa to create a for-profit subsidiary which would have all the commercial rights for FIFA events transferred to it for commercial exploitation for the next 96 years,” the risk assessment states.

Infantino now faces a first presidential election challenge since he was elected in 2016, with two opponents campaigning ahead of a March 18 vote in Morocco: Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan.