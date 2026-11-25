NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of the second container terminal at Kamarajar Port in Tamil Nadu under a public-private partnership (PPP) model at an estimated cost of Rs 4,288.26 crore.
According to an official statement, the project envisages a 900-metre-long container terminal with a design draft of 18 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of 2.0 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), to be implemented in two phases. The project will be developed on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.
The estimated project cost of the PPP component is Rs 4,288.26 crore, including GST, comprising Rs 2,429.32 crore for Phase I and Rs 1,858.94 crore for Phase II.
"The investment is to be arranged by the selected concessionaire under the DBFOT model," the statement said, adding that the project proposal separately indicates an estimated dredging cost of Rs 450 crore to be borne by Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL).
The terminal is designed to handle large container vessels, including vessels of up to 24,346 TEUs and 400 metres in length overall, with a design draft of 18 metres. This will strengthen KPL's ability to handle larger mainline vessels and improve connectivity with international shipping routes.
The project is intended to meet the growing demand for containerised export-import (EXIM) cargo from the Chennai–Ennore industrial and economic region and the wider southern hinterland. Key cargo-generating sectors include automobiles and auto components, engineering goods, electronics, chemicals and other manufactured products, the statement said.
KPL handled 49.08 million tonnes of cargo and 1,008 vessels during FY 2025–26, including more than 7 lakh TEUs of container traffic. The existing container terminal has an installed capacity of 0.8 million TEUs per annum and handled approximately 0.7 million TEUs in FY 2025–26, representing utilisation of about 88 per cent.
The project is aligned with Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. It is expected to strengthen KPL's position as a container gateway on India's East Coast, improve the efficiency of the maritime logistics chain and support the growth of EXIM trade.
Kamarajar Port, formerly known as Ennore Port, is one of the 12 Major Ports of India and is wholly owned by Chennai Port Authority under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Located on the east coast of Tamil Nadu near the Chennai industrial and economic region, the port handles a range of cargo, including coal, petroleum, oil and lubricants, LNG, LPG, containers, automobiles and general cargo.