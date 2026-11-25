According to an official statement, the project envisages a 900-metre-long container terminal with a design draft of 18 metres and an annual container-handling capacity of 2.0 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), to be implemented in two phases. The project will be developed on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The estimated project cost of the PPP component is Rs 4,288.26 crore, including GST, comprising Rs 2,429.32 crore for Phase I and Rs 1,858.94 crore for Phase II.