Two of the favorites to win this season's Champions League will have to cope without their star players for some time as they plot their routes to the knockout phase.

Doué and Kvaratskhelia are both sidelined with ACL injuries, delivering a major blow to PSG's bid to win a third consecutive Champions League title and become only the second team to achieve that feat after Real Madrid.

Bayern has lost Ballon d'Or winner Kane for likely several months with ankle ligament damage.

Kane's absence could be more telling on Bayern's immediate ambitions, with the German giant having won two and drawn two of its opening four games in the league phase. It travels to Lille on Wednesday, sitting 14th in the standings. The top eight automatically advance to the round of 16.

PSG is second with a 100% winning record, behind leader Real Madrid. It hosts Roma on Wednesday, with coach Luis Enrique insisting his team can cope despite injuries.

“Over the last three years, this team has shown its ability to be resilient. It's a great challenge to take on. We need to focus on improving further and finding solutions, whether that's in terms of tactics or technique,” he said. “This is a unique and special moment for us. We remain motivated to raise our game even higher.”