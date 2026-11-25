CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister Arunraj on Monday hit back at the opposition DMK for terming the ruling TVK government a "social scourge", accusing the Dravidian party of displaying a "fascist mindset" and alleging that its past practice of cash-for-votes was the real social evil.
DMK President MK Stalin had criticised the TVK government on November 22, labelling it a "social scourge" while pointing to alleged failures in governance, law and order, and rising prices.
"This is a big example and proof of the extent to which the DMK has a fascist mindset. They are the real disease of this society, they are the evil of this society. Habituating people to vote only after taking money is the biggest social evil they have committed," Arunraj said.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on mental health services and development here, the Minister also dismissed Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark calling TVK leader Vijay a "fake Periyarist".
"It is during the DMK regime that fake books were purchased for the Periyar Library. So this is the answer. People are well aware of who are fake Periyarists and who are real Periyarists," he countered.
"Tamil Nadu is one state which is known for communal harmony. Here people of all faiths live very peacefully and in a coexistent manner. We will not allow any forces to destroy this communal harmony," he said, confirming that the state government would file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order.
Asked about delays in appointing Vice-Chancellors, Arunraj said the issue affected all state universities -- not just the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University -- due to ongoing matters surrounding the Chancellorship, and assured that the government would resolve it soon.
Earlier, speaking about mental health in the seminar, Arunraj said mental illnesses were caused by biochemical changes in the brain, much like diabetes or hypertension, and not by personal arrogance or choice.
Aligned with the World Mental Health Day theme, "Lived experiences heard, real voices, real change", the seminar marked a shift from top-down policymaking to directly gathering inputs from recovered patients, their families, and social organisations to shape government policies, he said.
True recovery meant reintegrating patients back into their families, education, and workplaces rather than merely reducing symptoms, he added.
Outlining state initiatives, he said the District Mental Health Programme was active across all 38 districts, with psychiatrists visiting Primary Health Centres (PHCs) weekly. Under a Rs 26.87 crore budgetary allocation, an integrated mental health programme was being rolled out in 12 districts, featuring student counselling services, regional tele-mental health centres, and strengthened de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities.
According to him, admitting patients to mental health asylums was largely unnecessary, and families must support patients through prescribed medication courses, which often lasted six months or more.
Acknowledging that stigma persisted even among educated professionals such as engineers and IT employees, he said awareness drives in schools and colleges would be intensified.
On complaints regarding psychologists prescribing medicines, the minister said he would look into the matter and appealed to psychologists to work in tandem with psychiatrists rather than prescribing medication independently.
On public health concerns, Arunraj said dengue cases had remained under control over the past seven days and were within normal seasonal monsoon levels.
Urging residents to prevent water stagnation on terraces and behind refrigerators and to cooperate with door-to-door mosquito larvae eradication workers, he said the government hospital doctors were receiving continuous training to treat fever cases.
Asked about reports that the FSSAI had flagged potential carcinogenic elements in Bisleri bottled water samples, he said he had not yet seen the report and would consult department officials to take necessary action.