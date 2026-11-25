"Tamil Nadu is one state which is known for communal harmony. Here people of all faiths live very peacefully and in a coexistent manner. We will not allow any forces to destroy this communal harmony," he said, confirming that the state government would file a review petition against the Supreme Court's order.

Asked about delays in appointing Vice-Chancellors, Arunraj said the issue affected all state universities -- not just the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University -- due to ongoing matters surrounding the Chancellorship, and assured that the government would resolve it soon.

Earlier, speaking about mental health in the seminar, Arunraj said mental illnesses were caused by biochemical changes in the brain, much like diabetes or hypertension, and not by personal arrogance or choice.

Aligned with the World Mental Health Day theme, "Lived experiences heard, real voices, real change", the seminar marked a shift from top-down policymaking to directly gathering inputs from recovered patients, their families, and social organisations to shape government policies, he said.

True recovery meant reintegrating patients back into their families, education, and workplaces rather than merely reducing symptoms, he added.

Outlining state initiatives, he said the District Mental Health Programme was active across all 38 districts, with psychiatrists visiting Primary Health Centres (PHCs) weekly. Under a Rs 26.87 crore budgetary allocation, an integrated mental health programme was being rolled out in 12 districts, featuring student counselling services, regional tele-mental health centres, and strengthened de-addiction and rehabilitation facilities.

According to him, admitting patients to mental health asylums was largely unnecessary, and families must support patients through prescribed medication courses, which often lasted six months or more.

Acknowledging that stigma persisted even among educated professionals such as engineers and IT employees, he said awareness drives in schools and colleges would be intensified.