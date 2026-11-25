NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first NDA rally in poll-bound Punjab on December 8 after the renewal of the BJP-SAD alliance, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.
He said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP will organise the mega rally in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.
"The prime minister will arrive in Moga on December 8 on the occasion Parkash Singh Badal’s birth anniversary," Sirsa said.
“This will be the first rally of the NDA which Prime Minister Modi will address (after the alliance was announced). Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will also address the rally,” the BJP leader told reporters at the party headquarters here.
Sirsa said the rally will be historic because it is the first such event the SAD and the BJP are organising together after the passing of Parkash Singh Badal.
Parkash Singh Badal died in April 2023 at the age of 95.
“In my belief, if any historic rally or historic programme is going to take place for Punjab after 1996, it will be the one in Moga to be organised on December 8,” Sirsa added.
The BJP and the SAD on Tuesday announced their alliance for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years, with Home Minister Amit Shah making it clear that the Akali Dal will take the role of "elder brother" and also get the CM post if they are voted to power.