He said the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP will organise the mega rally in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

"The prime minister will arrive in Moga on December 8 on the occasion Parkash Singh Badal’s birth anniversary," Sirsa said.

“This will be the first rally of the NDA which Prime Minister Modi will address (after the alliance was announced). Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will also address the rally,” the BJP leader told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Sirsa said the rally will be historic because it is the first such event the SAD and the BJP are organising together after the passing of Parkash Singh Badal.

Parkash Singh Badal died in April 2023 at the age of 95.