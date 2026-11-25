PERAMBALUR (TAMIL NADU): Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday said the "countdown has begun" for the TVK-led government and warned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of "legal consequences", after the Karthigai Maha Deepam was not lit at the hilltop pillar in Thirupparankundram despite a Supreme Court order.
Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said the incident was not merely "anti-Hindu but also violated the Constitution".
His statement came after the Tamil Nadu government failed to implement the top court’s November 21 order permitting the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill, on November 24 as a one-time measure.
The dispute centres on the traditional practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop location and the state authorities’ objections to implementing the direction, citing law-and-order restrictions and customary practices.
Targeting Vijay directly, he questioned the CM's maturity and impartiality.
"My assessment is that the Tamil Nadu chief minister lacks the maturity, magnanimity or mindset required of a CM to view everyone equally. I think he is ruining himself by getting caught in the conspiracies of certain political parties," he alleged.
He demanded accountability from the district collector, police and other officials involved, saying they must answer for their actions.
"It cannot simply be brushed aside as a routine matter," Nagenthran said, adding that Vijay would "inevitably have to face the legal consequences of this unconstitutional approach and defiance of the Supreme Court."
Thirupparankundram, a Madurai hill, is one of Tamil Nadu’s most important Hindu pilgrimage sites, housing the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan.
The hill also houses the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah and a mosque near its summit.
Though the religious sites have coexisted for generations, disputes over land ownership, access and religious rights have periodically surfaced. Madras High Court judgments, drawing on civil court and Privy Council rulings dating back to 1920, have held that the temple owns most of the hill, except for specifically demarcated areas, including the dargah and Nellithope burial ground.
The latest flashpoint is the demand to light the Karthigai Deepam at a location beyond the Uchipillayar Mandapam.
For nearly four decades, the dargah authorities, the HR&CE-controlled temple and major Tamil Nadu political parties have opposed moving the ritual, while the BJP, Hindu organisations and a section of devotees have demanded permission to light the lamp at an elevated spot such as Deepathoon.
Their contention is that the mandapam is not at the hilltop and that devotees should be allowed to light the Deepam at another suitable location. The dispute has a history of communal tension, including the killing of Hindu Munnani leader Rajagopalan, who spearheaded the campaign in the early 1990s.