Speaking to reporters, Nagenthran said the incident was not merely "anti-Hindu but also violated the Constitution".

His statement came after the Tamil Nadu government failed to implement the top court’s November 21 order permitting the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp to be lit at deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill, on November 24 as a one-time measure.

The dispute centres on the traditional practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop location and the state authorities’ objections to implementing the direction, citing law-and-order restrictions and customary practices.