JAIPUR: A 21-year-old woman was elected unopposed as Zila Pramukh in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday after the Congress won 20 of the 21 seats in the Zila Parishad.
Santosh Kumari, who completed her Class 12 and is unmarried, belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community. Kumari, who hails from a village in Jaisalmer, was elected to the Zila Parishad from Ward No 12 on a Congress ticket, after defeating the BJP candidate Laxmi by 6,137 votes.
After her unopposed election as Zila Pramukh, Kumari thanked the people of Jaisalmer and senior Congress leaders for giving her the responsibility.
"My priority would be to work with all elected representatives for the development of the district. I will try to live up to the trust placed in me," she said.
Kumari said she would particularly focus on encouraging women's education and helping them become self-reliant.
The Congress secured 20 of the 21 Zila Parishad seats in Jaisalmer, while the BJP won one seat -- Ward No 10 won by party candidate Karuna Kanwar.
Former Rajasthan minister Saleh Mohammad said the Congress had also won all 10 Panchayat Samitis in the district.
He thanked voters for supporting the party and said the newly elected representatives would work to fulfil their promises.
Congress's Jaisalmer district president Amardeen Fakir said the results showed people's dissatisfaction with the BJP government.
He alleged that residents of the border district had faced difficulties due to shortages of fodder and canal water, besides drought-like conditions, and that the government had failed to provide adequate relief.
Congress workers celebrated Kumari's election by distributing sweets and bursting crackers