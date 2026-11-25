Santosh Kumari, who completed her Class 12 and is unmarried, belongs to a Scheduled Tribe community. Kumari, who hails from a village in Jaisalmer, was elected to the Zila Parishad from Ward No 12 on a Congress ticket, after defeating the BJP candidate Laxmi by 6,137 votes.

After her unopposed election as Zila Pramukh, Kumari thanked the people of Jaisalmer and senior Congress leaders for giving her the responsibility.

"My priority would be to work with all elected representatives for the development of the district. I will try to live up to the trust placed in me," she said.

Kumari said she would particularly focus on encouraging women's education and helping them become self-reliant.