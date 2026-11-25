On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure, while staying the Madras High Court's findings on the nature of the pillar and the land. However, on November 24 evening, authorities lit the lamp only at the customary Uchipillayar Mandapam, triggering protests.

Speaking to reporters during the demonstration, High Court Senior Advocate Anantha Padmanabhan termed the state government's conduct "anarchy" and said disobeying the Supreme Court's directive attracted contempt of court.

"It is really unfortunate that the state government has the audacity to disrespect the order of the Supreme Court. Every constitutionally constituted government has a responsibility to abide by the order," he told PTI Videos, adding that the government would have to face the consequences.

He further stated that legal proceedings had already been initiated before the Supreme Court over the non-compliance. Referring to the submissions made before the High Court on Tuesday, Padmanabhan alleged that violating an assurance given to a court exposed the government's intent.

Another protesting advocate condemned "deliberate and wilful violation" of the apex court's order.

He noted that when writ petitions seeking implementation of the apex court's order and challenging prohibitory orders issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) came up before the Madurai Bench on Tuesday, the District Collector had appeared in person along with Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

According to the advocate, the court closed the petitions after recording their assurance that the Supreme Court's directive would be implemented in letter and spirit. However, despite thousands of devotees gathering around the hill and the girivalam path by 6 pm on November 24, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) officials lit the lamp only at the Uchipillayar Kovil, he said.