Director Shankar's son-in-law Rohit booked under POCSO in sexual harassment case

Chennai :

Popular film director Shankar's son-in-law and a cricket team captain Rohit was booked in connection to a case of sexually harassment of a 16-year-old girl.





Rohit, his father Damodaren — the cricket club president — and three others were named by the teen.





The girl at first had reported sexual harassment by coach Thamaraikannan to the management, but dissatisfied with the action, the Class 12 student then escalated it to the Puducherry Child Welfare Committee.





Upon inquiry, the committee concluded the girl's statement to be true. The committee led by Sivasamy filed a complaint against the five people involved in the harassment at the Mettupalayam police station.





Accordingly, the coaches Thamaraikannan and Jeyakumar, cricket club president Damodaran, his son and team captain Rohit and secretary Venkat are booked under POCSO. Police are yet to arrest the accused.