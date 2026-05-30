Feud ends in Villupuram, CVS camp hands over office keys

CHENNAI: The factional dispute in the AIADMK's Villupuram district unit appeared to have come to an end on Saturday, with supporters of former minister CVe Shanmugam handing over the keys of the party's district office to the camp led by K Pasupathi, who was recently appointed district secretary by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The handover is being viewed as a significant step towards restoring unity within the district unit and as signalling the end of Shanmugam's rebellion. Political observers said the move reflected a rapprochement between the former minister's camp and the party leadership.
The dispute began after Palaniswami removed 25 office-bearers, including Shanmugam and former minister SP Velumani, following the May 13 confidence motion in which the Shanmugam-led faction backed the Vijay-led TVK government. Palaniswami subsequently appointed Pasupathi as the Villupuram district secretary.
The appointment sparked a tussle between the Shanmugam and Pasupathi camps over control of the Villupuram district office. On May 16, members of both factions gathered on the premises, claiming authority, prompting police to lock the office to prevent law-and-order issues.
Although the rebel faction later reconciled with the AIADMK leadership and announced that it would work in coordination with the party, uncertainty remained over whether Shanmugam would fully align with the leadership. The transfer of the office keys is now seen as the clearest indication yet of a thaw in relations, though Shanmugam has not met Palaniswami since the revolt.