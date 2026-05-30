Feud ends in Villupuram, CVS camp hands over office keys

The handover is being viewed as a significant step towards restoring unity within the district unit and as signalling the end of Shanmugam's rebellion. Political observers said the move reflected a rapprochement between the former minister's camp and the party leadership.

The dispute began after Palaniswami removed 25 office-bearers, including Shanmugam and former minister SP Velumani, following the May 13 confidence motion in which the Shanmugam-led faction backed the Vijay-led TVK government. Palaniswami subsequently appointed Pasupathi as the Villupuram district secretary.