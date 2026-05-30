MK Stalin urges cadre, supporters to share defeat feedback

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday appealed to party DMK, sympathisers and the public to submit their views and opinions on the party's defeat in the recent Assembly election through a dedicated online portal by Sunday.
In a statement, the DMK president said the party had already received around 4.60 lakh responses through the feedback platform.
Stalin said the suggestions and opinions received through the portal would reach him directly and urged party workers to share their views without hesitation.
"I will chart the next course of action for the party based on the opinions and suggestions received from cadres, sympathisers and the public. Therefore, I request everyone to register their views by Sunday, " he said.
The DMK chief said the feedback exercise was aimed at understanding the reasons behind the party's electoral setback and identifying measures required to strengthen the organisation.
The party has created a dedicated portal, udanpirapinkural.in, to collect constituency-level feedback and suggestions from cadres and supporters across the State.