Coimbatore: EB staffer electrocuted during maintenance work in Ooty

NILIGRIS: A 45-year-old electricity department staff member was electrocuted while carrying out routine maintenance work at a sub-station in the Padagu Illam area of Nilgiris district on Friday evening, the police said.
Just as the maintenance work was completed and power was being restored to the grid, Ramesh, the substation employee, was struck by high-voltage current, leaving him severely injured. His colleagues rushed him to the Ooty GH, where he received first aid. Later, he was taken to a hospital in Coimbatore, where he was pronounced dead.