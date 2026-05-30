Students can travel free on buses till new passes are issued, says TN Transport Minister

CHENNAI: Ahead of school reopening on June 4 and the commencement of classes in government-run arts and science, and polytechnic colleges, and ITIs, the State government said students would be allowed to travel free of cost on State buses until new bus passes for the 2026-27 academic year are distributed.
In a statement, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamizhan Parthiban said arrangements were being made through the State Transport Corporations to distribute new bus passes to students directly at their respective schools and colleges.
Considering the time required for the issuance of the new passes, school students wearing their uniform will be permitted to travel free of charge. Similarly, students of government arts and science colleges, government polytechnic colleges and ITIs can travel free by producing their institution-issued identity cards to conductors.
The minister said special teams of transport corporation officials have been deployed to monitor bus operations during school and college opening and closing hours to ensure uninterrupted services.
Drivers and conductors of all State Transport Corporations have also been instructed to halt buses at designated stops and ensure the safe boarding and alighting of students, he added.