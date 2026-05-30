Students can travel free on buses till new passes are issued, says TN Transport Minister

In a statement, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamizhan Parthiban said arrangements were being made through the State Transport Corporations to distribute new bus passes to students directly at their respective schools and colleges.

Considering the time required for the issuance of the new passes, school students wearing their uniform will be permitted to travel free of charge. Similarly, students of government arts and science colleges, government polytechnic colleges and ITIs can travel free by producing their institution-issued identity cards to conductors.