Vijayabaskar fuels TVK jump talks, sharing space with State minister

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculation about former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar's possible move to TVK, his participation alongside TVK minister Mohamed Parvesh at the inauguration of the Viralimalai Murugan Temple car festival in Pudukkottai on Saturday has once again intensified discussions about his political future.
Recently, Vijayabaskar told reporters that he had been seeking the views of people in his Viralimalai Assembly constituency regarding his next political move, adding further weight to speculation that he may be considering a change in political allegiance.
Against this backdrop, Vijayabaskar's appearance alongside Mohamed Parvesh at the Viralimalai Murugan Temple car festival has triggered fresh debate within political circles. Political observers view the development as significant amid persistent rumours of his possible entry into TVK.
The two groups recently reconciled and announced that they would function under a united AIADMK led by Palaniswami. Vijayabaskar was among the MLAs who met Edappadi Palaniswami after the peace deal. However, defections from the party to TVK have continued, and the former minister is sending cues about keeping his options open. The Viralimalai temple episode is the latest one.
Further fuelling speculation, TVK minister Aadhav Arjuna recently claimed that nearly 90 per cent of AIADMK functionaries would soon join TVK.
Following the Assembly election results, the AIADMK witnessed an internal split, with one faction led by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and another headed by former ministers CVe Shanmugam. The saga refuses to die, with Vijayabaskar refuelling it at Viralimalai temple.