Vijayabaskar fuels TVK jump talks, sharing space with State minister

Recently, Vijayabaskar told reporters that he had been seeking the views of people in his Viralimalai Assembly constituency regarding his next political move, adding further weight to speculation that he may be considering a change in political allegiance.

Against this backdrop, Vijayabaskar's appearance alongside Mohamed Parvesh at the Viralimalai Murugan Temple car festival has triggered fresh debate within political circles. Political observers view the development as significant amid persistent rumours of his possible entry into TVK.