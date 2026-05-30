We won't let you be silenced, DMK tells its virtual warriors

During the discussions, senior leaders also advised its virtual warriors to avoid using abusive or offensive language while responding to rivals on digital platforms. They also assured the cadre of assistance from the party’s 11,000-member strong army of advocates if they faced legal trouble.

Addressing the meeting, DMK legal wing secretary NR Ilango said the recent political changes were influenced significantly by social media narratives. To counter this, the DMK needs to strengthen its communication among younger generations and effectively convey the principles of the Dravidian movement.