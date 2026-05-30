We won't let you be silenced, DMK tells its virtual warriors

CHENNAI: Outsmarted by the nascent TVK in the recently concluded Assembly polls, the Principal Opposition party, DMK, convened a meeting of its social media functionaries and influencers aligned to the party on Saturday to brainstorm how to strengthen its communication among younger generations.
During the discussions, senior leaders also advised its virtual warriors to avoid using abusive or offensive language while responding to rivals on digital platforms. They also assured the cadre of assistance from the party’s 11,000-member strong army of advocates if they faced legal trouble.
Addressing the meeting, DMK legal wing secretary NR Ilango said the recent political changes were influenced significantly by social media narratives. To counter this, the DMK needs to strengthen its communication among younger generations and effectively convey the principles of the Dravidian movement.
"Those handling social media on behalf of the DMK should uphold dignity and restraint. Do not use filthy or abusive language while replying to members of other parties," he advised.
However, they would receive support and assistance from the party if they faced trouble, he assured. "If social media volunteers face legal issues or attempts are made to silence their voices, they can approach the party's legal wing at any time for assistance," Ilango said.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the reported saffron colouring of a statue of Thiruvalluvar at the Lok Bhavan, accusing the Governor's office of attempting to impose a political agenda. The Lok Bhavan on Saturday celebrated Vaikasi Anusham as Thiruvallur day.
Noting that the State government officially observes Thiruvalluvar Day in January,
Udhayanidhi questioned the basis for celebrating a separate event on Vaikasi Anusham. "Once again, attempts are being made to provoke the self-respect of Tamils," he alleged.
Udhayanidhi accused "fascist forces" of insulting Thiruvalluvar and urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take a clear stand and not hesitate to oppose actions that undermine Tamil identity and culture.