Attack on Dalits worrisome: Anbumani

In a statement, he said reports of armed gangs attacking Scheduled Caste residents in Nettur village in Tenkasi district and Mannarkovil village near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district were shocking and deeply disturbing.

Anbumani alleged that a nine-member gang, which arrived on two-wheelers wearing masks, attacked residents of Mathakovil Street in Nettur with sickles on Friday evening, leaving six Scheduled Caste persons injured. In a separate incident at Mannarkovil, an armed group allegedly assaulted a Scheduled Caste youth, Manikandan, who sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital.