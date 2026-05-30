Southwest monsoon may advance further into parts of Tamil Nadu by June 3-4

According to the RMC, as of May 30, the monsoon has progressed into more areas of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, the Comorin region and several parts of the Bay of Bengal. Conditions remain favourable for it to further advance into parts of Keralam and Tamil Nadu over the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, Chennai experienced cloudy weather and slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, down from 37.9 degrees Celsius of the normal maximum temperature. Meenambakkam recorded 37.1 degrees Celsius, compared to 38.6 degrees Celsius of the normal maximum temperature.