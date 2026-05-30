Southwest monsoon may advance further into parts of Tamil Nadu by June 3-4

CHENNAI: The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into parts of Keralam and Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions by June 3-4, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).
According to the RMC, as of May 30, the monsoon has progressed into more areas of the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, the Comorin region and several parts of the Bay of Bengal. Conditions remain favourable for it to further advance into parts of Keralam and Tamil Nadu over the next 3-4 days.
Meanwhile, Chennai experienced cloudy weather and slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday. The Nungambakkam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, down from 37.9 degrees Celsius of the normal maximum temperature. Meenambakkam recorded 37.1 degrees Celsius, compared to 38.6 degrees Celsius of the normal maximum temperature.
The RMC has forecast a maximum temperature of around 39 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius for Chennai on Sunday. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is also likely in some parts of the city.
The weather department said temperatures in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal until June 1. From June 2 onward, temperatures are expected to return to near-normal levels.
On Sunday, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, as well as Puducherry.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also expected in some areas.
On June 1 and 2, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in several districts, including Theni and Tenkasi.
According to rainfall data released by the RMC, Oothu and Nalumukku in Tirunelveli district, Ammapettai in Erode district and Tholampalayam in Coimbatore district recorded the highest rainfall of 7 cm each on Saturday. Kakkachi in Tirunelveli received 6 cm, while Pambar Dam and Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, Edappadi and Sankaridurg in Salem district, and Manjolai in Tirunelveli district recorded 5 cm each