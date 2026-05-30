Tiruvallur | Assam man’s lynching: Three including key accused arrested

CHENNAI: Two days after a guest worker for beaten to death by a violent mob at RR Kandigai near Tiruvallur, the police have arrested three persons.
Among those arrested are Ravi, whom the police allege instigated the mob, and two of his relatives. Ravi has been named as the main accused in the case.
The villagers claimed that Prasenjit Das (35), a native of Assam who came to Tamil Nadu only a few days ago, was inebriated and misbehaved with a woman. When they questioned him, Das allegedly attacked the public, which, they claimed, led to a retaliatory attack.
Das was part of a group hired by a manpower agency, who were staying at Amanapakkam village. On Friday, after consuming alcohol, they went on a walk and reached RR Kandigai. There, one of them allegedly asked a woman in one of the houses for water. She alerted family members, and in the argument that ensued, the villagers beat him to death.