Make cops accountable, prevent attacks: CPM

In a statement, Shanmugam said the incident stemmed from a dispute over the erection of a wedding flex banner on Matha Koil Street. He alleged that a youth from another community objected to the banner on May 28, leading to a confrontation, which was brought to the attention of the Alangulam police.

The CPM leader claimed that several complaints relating to atrocities against Scheduled Caste residents had been filed in the village over the past five months, but police had failed to register cases and instead settled disputes through informal mediation. Shanmugam alleged that caste prejudice was behind the attack and said recurring incidents of caste violence in Tenkasi district were being enabled by the failure to take legal action against offenders.